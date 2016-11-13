Report on ramp facilities in hospitals sought

The Madras High Court on Friday called upon the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to give within six weeks a district-wise list of hospitals which had ramp facilities and those which lacked them.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order on a public interest litigant who alleged that without the ramp facility in multi-storied hospitals, patients could not be evacuated during emergencies.

When the plea came up for hearing, the State government filed a report providing the list of hospitals which had the facility and those that lacked the facility.

But the petitioner contended that the inspection pertained only to a small number of hospitals.

He specifically claimed that many more hospitals in Chennai itself had been left out.

Recording the submissions, the Bench directed the CMDA to file an affidavit incorporating and posted the PIL to January 20, 2017 for further hearing.