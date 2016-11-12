Report on ramp facilities in hospitals sought

The Madras High Court on Friday called upon the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to give within six weeks a district-wise list of hospitals which had ramp facilities and those which lacked them.
The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order on a public interest litigant who alleged that without the ramp facility in multi-storied hospitals, patients could not be evacuated during emergencies.
When the plea came up for hearing, the State government filed a report providing the list of hospitals which had the facility and those that lacked the facility.
But the petitioner contended that the inspection pertained only to a small number of hospitals.
Recording the submissions, the Bench directed the CMDA to file an affidavit incorporating and posted the PIL to January 20, 2017 for further hearing.
