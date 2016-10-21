Renomination sparks propriety debate

: The ruling AIADMK’s decision to renominate former Transport Minister Senthil Balaji and Rengasamy for the November 19 polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies respectively has triggered a debate over the political propriety of the move. It has also raised questions on the effectiveness of the Election Commission of India (EC) in curbing electoral malpractices as the polls in these two constituencies were rescinded in May following evidence of large-scale bribery of voters by the AIADMK (both seats) and DMK (in Aravakurichi).

Incidentally, there are indications that the DMK could also renominate K.C. Palanisamy in Aravakurichi constituency.

Retired IAS officer and convenor of the Forum for Electoral Integrity M.G. Devasahayam, who had raised various issues with the EC during the last general elections, flayed the Commission for its failure to ensure that candidates accused of indulging in electoral malpractices were not fielded again.

According to him, instead of blaming the government and Parliament for failing to amend laws for strict action against those distributing money, the Commission should use the options within its domain to conduct free and fair polls so that money did not play any role. “The Commission has failed in its duty. It had rescinded the polls in May citing the seizure of money, and now, without explaining what was the follow up, it has announced polls for the constituencies. It should have taken action against those who distributed money,” he contended.

‘Evidence not conclusive’

Former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami says the decision of the Commission in May this year cannot be considered as “conclusive evidence” against the candidates to debar them from contesting. “The decision to defer and cancel the polls earlier was based on an administrative finding and that is not a proof that a candidate was guilty of distributing money. To convict someone of these charges, the case has to go through a process in the court of law and the charge of bribery has to be proved,” he says.

Taking a similar line, an AIADMK spokesperson, who requested anonymity, said the Commission hasn’t debarred Mr. Balaji or Mr. Rengasamy from contesting the polls. “It has not been proved by the Commission and it hasn’t debarred any candidate from contesting. We don’t know whether the charges are factual or fabricated,” he contended.

Nonetheless, PMK spokesperson K. Balu wonders why the Commission couldn’t advice the political parties concerned to not field the same candidates again for the polls, since the poll body had specifically named those candidates in its speaking order in May this year.

“There is prima facie evidence in the speaking order of the Commission that these candidates have indulged in distributing money, and so the Commission should declare them unfit to contest in the forthcoming polls,” he contends. Even before the Commission cancelled the polls in these constituencies, the PMK’s candidate for Aravakurichi had moved the Madras High Court to conduct fresh polls.

‘Instead of blaming the government and Parliament, the EC should use options within its domain’