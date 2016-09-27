Remembering MS once again

“M.S.Subbulakshmi believed her voice was a gift given to help others; she wanted to render help to vedapatasalas as much as to any modern research institute. This kind of holistic humanitarianism was a part of Gandhi’s legacy which is now getting obsolescent,” Gowri Ramnarayan, journalist and playwright, said.

Once, when M.S. and her husband T. Sadasivam were “broke” and their driver’s daughter was about to be married, she suggested that she accept a performance in Jameshedpur — turned down earlier because of her ill-health — in order to raise funds to help him conduct the wedding.

Speaking on the M.S. Subbulakshmi birth centenary programme organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Ms. Ramnarayan noted how the legend used her voice to support worthy causes throughout her life. “The four recitals she gave for the Kasturba Memorial Fund in 1944 launched [the idea] to donate her earnings through concerts,” she added.

M.S. Swaminathan, founder, MSSRF, recollected how he had watched the night show offilm Meera in 1944, the day it was released.

Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna said, “When we listen to her, the music can make you reflect about the person you are; a feeling of who am I and what am I doing sets in; her music had goodness in it.”

Following the event, Mr. Krishna also gave a performance.