Release video of CM to scotch rumours, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is in hospital since Thursday night, to release a video or an audio message to scotch rumours about her health condition.

He recalled that when former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was admitted to the Brooklyn Hospital in 1984, video and photographs of his progress were periodically released to reassure the people about his health.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Dr. Ramadoss said some parts of Tamil Nadu were tense after AIADMK cadre forced shop owners to down shutters on Monday. “The people of Tamil Nadu want the Chief Minister to regain her health and resume her duties. At this point, it is deplorable that such rumours are being spread,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

Arguing that the rumours had affected travel plans of many who wanted to come to the State capital, Dr. Ramadoss said that though the Chief Minister was making various announcements from hospital, which indicated that she is in good health, “the government failed to project this aspect effectively to the people.”