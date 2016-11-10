Release of Kadavul Irukkan Kumaru cleared

: The Madras High Court on Wednesday vacated its order staying the release of Tamil movie Kadavul Irukkan Kumaru with an interim direction to the producer of the film to deposit Rs. 35 lakh with the court within four weeks. Justice M.M. Sundresh passed the interim order on a suit for recovery of Rs. 82.38 lakh moved by R. Singaravelan, a film distributor. The judge also granted further four weeks to the producer G&7G Films represented by its proprietor R. Shiva to file a counter and posted the suit after six weeks for further hearing.

According to the petitioner, he had an agreement with the makers of the film who were also involved in the distribution of the film Lingaa starring Rajinikanth. As per the agreement, the petitioner had sub-leased the distribution rights of Lingaa in Tiruchi-Thanjavur area to Mr. Shiva. He had to deal with theatre collections and arrange for theatre owners to pay the specified sum of money to the producer of Lingaa . But he had failed to pay Rs. 61.25 lakh, and consequently, the petitioner paid the money to the Linga producer.– Staff Reporter