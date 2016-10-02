Realtors body moves HC in unauthorised layouts case

: A week after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea moved by a real estate association seeking to vacate the interim ban on registration of unauthorised layouts/plots/buildings imposed by the Madras High Court, a welfare association of real estate traders has moved an impleading petition in the original PIL before the High Court.

The All India Real Estate Traders Agents and Workers Welfare Association has sought to be impleaded as a party to the PIL moved by Elephant G. Rajendran which is listed on October 21 for further hearing.

The association also wanted the court to modify its September 9 order, which imposed a blanket ban on registration authorities from registering any sale deed in respect of any unauthorised layouts/plots/buildings.

According to the petitioner, the State government, in order to curb the mushrooming of unapproved plots, brought an amendment to the Registration Act in 1997 by inserting Section 22-A.

Subsequently, the High Court set aside the amendment as unconstitutional. Later, in 2009 a similar amendment was brought in to the Registration (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act. But the amendment was never notified.