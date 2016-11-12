Realtor arrested for cheating buyers

A realtor has been arrested by the city police for allegedly duping over 100 buyers to the tune of Rs.1.5 crore, on the pretext of selling residential plots in the suburbs at cheaper rates and on easy monthly instalments.

The accused, R. Balamurugan (35) of Madambakkam, went into hiding after collecting huge sums from buyers. He was nabbed on Thursday by Central Crime Branch officers near CMBT and documents were seized from him.

Last May, A. Soujanya, a victim from Karappakkam, lodged a complaint at the Commissioner’s office. She alleged that Balamurugan advertised that his real estate company under the name of B.M. Brothers was selling plots at cheap rates and on easy monthly instalments. The layout was developed on agricultural lands in Kunnathur in Kanchipuram district.