Chennai

Real estate traders, workers go on hunger strike

Members of All India Real Estate Traders, Agents and Workers Welfare Association observed a day-long fast here on Tuesday against the inaction of State government on the issue of interim ban on registration of unauthorised layouts and buildings across the State.

The association’s president K.Krishna said several old buildings that have been occupied for decades will aslo be categorised as unapproved and will be denied registration and cannot be sold. This has affected the livelihood of traders. Members also demanded that measures must be taken to simplify procedure of registration and building approvals. They also plan more demonstrations and human chain in the coming days.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY