Real estate traders, workers go on hunger strike

Members of All India Real Estate Traders, Agents and Workers Welfare Association observed a day-long fast here on Tuesday against the inaction of State government on the issue of interim ban on registration of unauthorised layouts and buildings across the State.
The association’s president K.Krishna said several old buildings that have been occupied for decades will aslo be categorised as unapproved and will be denied registration and cannot be sold. This has affected the livelihood of traders. Members also demanded that measures must be taken to simplify procedure of registration and building approvals. They also plan more demonstrations and human chain in the coming days.
