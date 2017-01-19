Rath Yatra of Saint Ramanuja held

CHENNAI: Even after 1,000 years. the relevance of Saint Ramanuja to the society is because he broke all barriers of caste, creed and religion by embracing all kinds of people said E.S.L. Narasimhan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Narasimhan was inaugurating the rath yatra of Ramanuja Dharisanam. He said the saint also showed that the knowledge gained should be shared for the benefit of the society. He also launched the logo of the Bhagavad Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebration. The rath yatra was launched organised as part of commemorating the 1000th year of the saint at Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Ila Ganesan said Saint Ramanuja was the forerunner in the temple entry movement, which he organised in Thirunarayanapuram, Melkote, in Karnataka.

The commemoration function organised by Lifco Charities Trust would include a rath yatra displaying the life of the Vaishnavite Saint and would be travelling to all parts of the State and also Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. As part of the commemoration celebration stotra competitions for school children, a spiritual exhibition to be held in Island Grounds from April 26 to May 5 and an essay competition.

A postal cover of Saint Ramanuja was released on the occasion.

