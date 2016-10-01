Ramkumar post-mortem to be conducted today

A team of doctors, including a forensic expert from AIIMS, will on Saturday conduct post-morteum on Swathi murder case suspect Ramkumar who allegedly committed suicide in the high-security Puzhal Central Prison two weeks ago.

On September 18, Ramkumar, the lone suspect in the sensational murder of Infosys techie Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station, allegedly committed suicide by “pulling and biting into a live electric wire” inside the prison.

The alleged suicide of Ramkumar raised several questions and his family also disputed version of the prison officials.

Disposing of a petition filed by his father Paramasivam, the Madras High Court Judge N. Kirubakaran on last week directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to depute a forensic expert, to join the team to conduct the post-mortem.

The court also ordered that the post-mortem examination should be done on October 1.

The judge directed that till such time, the body of deceased should remain preserved in the mortuary of Royapettah Government Hospital.

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea of the father of Ramkumar who sought to have an independent expert present at the time of his son’s autopsy. Sources added the post-mortem would be conducted at Royapettah Government Hospital by the team of doctors from 8 a.m on Saturday.