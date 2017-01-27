Ramadoss slams drought review panel

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday slammed the Central panel which had come to review the drought situation in the State saying it did not carry out a proper assessment.
In a statement, he alleged that the panel had hastened the process and did not spend enough time in the affected areas.
“The exercise was an eyewash and not satisfactory, as could be seen from the reaction of the farmers,” he said.
The PMK leader also urged the State government to provide financial assistance to the affected people from its own fund without waiting for the release from the Centre. The State should provide a compensation of ₹25,000 per acre to the affected farmers and a one-time compensation of ₹25,000 for landless workers. Mr. Ramadoss also called for the waiver of the entire crop loans without any condition.
