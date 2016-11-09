Ramadoss slams EC, wants polls put off

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission for conducting elections in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi Assembly constituencies without completing investigation into cases of bribing of voters by major political parties.

He demanded the elections be postponed until the investigation is over.

In a statement, he said the PMK has always questioned the motive of conducting elections in these two constituencies without properly investigating the bribing of voters.

“What action has been taken against DMK and AIADMK based on the complaints that EC has received about parties distributing cash to voters? Only now, the EC is saying it has sent notice to the AIADMK and DMK in this case,” said Dr. Ramadoss. The EC has not even revealed if the DMK and AIADMK have replied to the notice, he said asking why the EC had not demanded a reply or complete the investigations in the past six months.

