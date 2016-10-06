Chennai

Ramadoss opposes use of children for rituals

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday criticised the AIADMK cadre for allegedly using children to perform religious rituals such as piercing their cheeks using spears to supposedly satisfy Gods in the belief that it will help their leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s recovery.

“In an effort to get noticed in the party, AIADMK cadre have flouted rights of children by subjecting them to ‘piercing’ in R.K. Nagar, Ms. Jayalalithaa’s constituency. It is disheartening to hear such instances,” Mr Ramadoss said in a statement.

“It is AIADMK cadre’s right to perform religious rituals. However, they should not coerce those who are not willing to be a part of these rituals,” he said.

