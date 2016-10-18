Ramadoss flays decision to hike price of APL rice

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said that the Centre’s decision to increase the price of rice meant to be distributed to people above the poverty line by up to three times is against the Food Security Act that guarantees food grains for all Indian citizens. The decision, first reported by The Hindu , would hit Tamil Nadu hard, he added.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss said, “Out of 2.03 crore families in Tamil Nadu, close to 1.91 crore families receive free rice. Though all of them receive rice, it is procured at different rates from the Central government. The State government buys a kilogram of rice for very poor families, those below the poverty line and above the poverty line at Rs. 3, Rs. 5.65 and Rs. 8.30 per kg, respectively. Now, the Centre is all set to raise the price of rice distributed to those above poverty line to Rs. 22.54 per kg.”

Arguing that this move would put a severe strain on Tamil Nadu’s public distribution system, he said that 42.56 per cent of the rice procured from the Centre is sold to families above poverty line. “This will cost Tamil Nadu Rs. 2,134.50 crore extra every year,” he said. The PMK leader urged the Centre to withdraw its decision.