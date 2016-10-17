Rajnikanth makes a quiet visit to hospital`

Actor Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya visited Apollo Hospitals on Sunday evening where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment.

He arrived at 6.10 p.m. and spent about half an hour. The actor, who is a neighbour of Ms. Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden, had tweeted on September 24 wishing Chief Minister to get well soon.

Since the hospital authorities were informed of his visit, the gates were kept open for his black BMW to enter the hospital without anyone stopping the car outside.

Only when he left the hospital, the media personnel noticed him.

***

London specialist at hospital

Dr. Richard Beale, the critical care specialist from Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, was at the hospital for over two hours on Sunday as well. It is under his supervision that the Chief Minister is being taken care of by the doctors here.

While the doctors treating the Chief Minister indicated positive improvement in her health for the second consecutive day, there was no medical bulletin from the hospital on Sunday too.

***

Round the clock ‘naama japam’

Not distracted by the buzz around the place, Palani Ganapathy, who arrived from Kanyakumari in the morning, has been writing Sri Rama Jayam quietly, sitting behind one of the barricades put up by the police.

“I will fast and continue to write the mantra round the clock till Amma gets discharged,” he says. He recollects how he did this earlier too.

“After seven days of fast, I had to be admitted to the hospital then. It doesn't matter; my only concern and prayer is she should get well soon,” he said.

***

A prayer from Bengal

“I regard both Mamata didi and Jayalalithaa amma as great women leaders of the country. They have the charisma and courage to take their States towards the path of development,” says Arif Ahmed Khan of West Bengal.

A native of West Midnapore district and a government school teacher, the 47-year-old Mr. Khan is in the city for a master check-up for himself and his son Asif Ahmed Khan.

“I did not know till I reached Chennai that Ms. Jayalalithaa is unwell and admitted in the same hospital where I have come for tests. I sincerely pray that she gets well soon,” he said. Wanting to take back home souvenirs from Chennai, he bought pens with the Chief Minister’s images on them.