Raja Rajeshwari Nagar: the odd one out in Pallavapuram Municipality

Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, which come under Ward 35 of Pallavapuram Municipality, is just a five-minute drive from the busy and much-developed Grand Southern Trunk Road.

However, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar is battling several civic problems, while localities proximate to it are in a better position.

Members of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association spoke to The Hindu Downtown about these civic problems.

To start with, the Raja Rajesjwari Nagar road is unpaved. The Nagar road provides easy access to Chitlapakkam Main Road. Yet, it is battered and ridden with potholes, which makes it unfit for comfortable motoring.

“It is more than eight years since the road was re-laid,” members said.

Lack of streetlights

Vehicle users taking the stretch find it difficult to use it after sunset. The streetlights on the thoroughfare are poorly maintained.

“Steps must be taken to replace the iron poles with cement poles and the lights should be covered with dooms,” residents said.

The digging of the road for laying Metrowater pipelines and telephone cables has also made the stretch unmotorable.

“The dug-up portions on the stretch have not been levelled. Several representations to the authorities have gone in vain,” residents said.

Students of private schools in Hasthinapuram and Chitlapakkam use the stretch often. There have been frequent complaints of cycle tyres going flat on this stretch.

Eight years ago, when the road was laid, the road was not scrapped, thereby increasing its height considerably.

Whenever it rains, rainwater enters homes.

“The culvert, which is supposed to carry rainwater to Hasthinapuram lake, has been constructed at a level higher than the road. During heavy downpour, water stagnates for around three to four days, instead of flowing into the culvert,” a resident said.