Railway retiring rooms to get a makeover soon

In a bid to enhance the ambience and infrastructure of retiring rooms across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to hand them over to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). While the ownership of the land and building will remain with the railways, the IRCTC will completely renovate the rooms with modern amenities.

For this purpose, the IRCTC may engage a service provider on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in the lines of Renovate-Operate-Transfer model.

“The thought of a retiring room often brings to mind dusty dormitories, age-old furniture and poor hospitality services. Soon we will have modern furniture, well-lit rooms, quality mattress/linen, locker facilities, LED television sets, WiFi connectivity, room services, housekeeping on call, laundry services etc. The proposed value-added services also include journey conveniences like disposable bedrolls, gifts and toys,” a senior Railway official said on Monday.

The IRCTC will work with the Centre for Railway Information Systems for developing a software platform for booking retiring rooms online. Asked about the tariff structure, the official said the IRCTC would have the flexibility to fix the retiring room tariff as per the market conditions.