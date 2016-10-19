Railway officers’ body wants unions reined in

: The Southern Railway Officers’ Association (SROA) has asked the Southern Railway administration to take steps to ensure that retired employees do not hold posts in employee unions.
A resolution was adopted during an executive committee meeting of the association held on Monday. Stating that most members of railway employee unions were not reporting for duty, but were affixing their signature on the rolls, the association called for the rollout of a bio-metric system to eliminate malpractices.
Charge against SRMU
Further, in the meeting, members charged that the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) was filing false cases against officers on duty, but the latter were being left to fend for themselves. Hence, the association wanted the railway administration to contest the cases. The SROA also said that it would also bring to the notice of the State government the threats issued by SRMU members against central government officials.
