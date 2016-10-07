Chennai

Railway motorman, RPF constable come to blows

A railway motorman and a Railway Protection Force constable clashed on Wednesday night.

Sources said the problem started when the constable Ashok Kumar (25), who was on duty, reportedly questioned the senior motorman R. Sitrarasan’s (50), behaviour, when he repeatedly boarded and alighted from a train. The constable pulled up the motorman without knowing his identity. Soon they entered into an argument and exchanged blows. Both of them suffered injuries.

While the motorman Sitrarasan was treated as an outpatient in Government Hospital in Chromepet, Ashok Kumar was admitted to Railway Hospital, Perambur.



