Chennai

Railway green mission makes little progress

Board had directed zones to embark on tree plantation drive

A massive tree plantation mission rolled out by the Ministry of Railways to promote greenery along huge stretches of railway track and vacant land across the country has evoked lukewarm response, with at least eight zones, including Southern Railway, making hardly any progress.

Months ahead of the monsoon, the Railway Board directed all zones to embark on a massive tree plantation programme as part various green initiatives.

General Managers were told to rope in the expertise of the respective State Forest Departments by signing a Memorandum of Understanding and a draft agreement was also sent in consultation with the Ministry of Environment & Forests.

However, a review at the board level revealed that the performance of Southern Railway and some other zones/production units in the programme was “far from satisfactory”.

Tree plantation was supposed to have been carried before the monsoon along the boundary of the railway track and vacant land.



The proposal was to plant trees before monsoon along the boundary of railway track and vacant land





A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY