Rahul enquires about Karunanidhi’s health

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad called DMK MP Kanimozhi and enquired about the health condition of her father and party chief M. Karunanidhi, who is suffering from drug allergy.

A press release from the DMK said party general secretary K. Anbazhagan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, MDMK general secretaery Vaiko and CPI(M) MP T.K. Rangarajan also enquired about his health.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, former TNCC presidents EVKS Elangovan, M. Krishnasamy, Kumari Anandan, K.V. Thangabalu and former MP Peter Alphose met DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and sought details about Mr. Karunanidhi’s health.

