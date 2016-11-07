Rahul enquires about DMK chief’s health

AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad called DMK MP Kanimozhi and enquired about the health condition of her father and party chief M. Karunanidhi, who is suffering from drug allergy.

A release from the DMK said party general secretary K. Anbazhagan, DK president K. Veeramani, MDMK general secretaery Vaiko and CPI(M) MP T.K. Rangarajan also enquired about his health. Former TNCC presidents EVKS Elangovan, M. Krishnasamy, Kumari Anandan, K.V. Thangabalu and former MP Peter Alphose met DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and sought details about Mr. Karunanidhi’s health.

On October 7, Mr. Gandhi visited Apollo Hospitals where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is being treated. His failure to call on Mr. Karunanidhi created hard feelings in the DMK circles.