RPF warns people against carrying crackers on train

The Government Railway Police has asked passengers not to carry crackers or any other inflammable material while travelling on train during Deepavali days.

In view of the forthcoming Deepavali festival, the passenger traffic is expected to increase. Government Railway Police, in coordination with Railway Protection Force, has made an elaborate arrangement to provide security to rail passengers. Police teams in plain clothes and special women police teams have also been also deployed.

Carrying inflammable material and crackers on train are prohibited by law. If anyone is found carrying crackers on train, that will be seized and the offence is punishable by law. Offenders will have to undergo a jail term of up to six months or pay a fine of Rs.1,000 or both, as per section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of Indian Penal Code.

The police may invoke section 164 of Railways Act 1989 which says, “ If any person, in contravention of section 67, takes with him any dangerous goods or entrusts such goods for carriage to the railway administration, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both and shall also be liable for any loss, injury or damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the railway.

P. Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police said, “ Efforts have been taken to educate and conduct awareness programme against carrying crackers in all 23 railway police stations. Police teams, along with RPF, will create awareness programmes through posters, handbills and public address system.”The Government Railway Police operates 24X7 helpline -1512. Any passenger in distress regarding security can contact the phone number and the nearest policemen will be directed to attend to the passenger complaint immediately.