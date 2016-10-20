Provide compensation to delta farmers: PMK

: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss demanded on Wednesday that the Centre provide compensation to farmers growing the samba crop in the delta region as they were faced with heavy losses due insufficient release of Cauvery water by the Karnataka government. “Since the Centre is also responsible for this situation, it must share the burden with the State government,” said Mr. Ramadoss.

Arguing that the Centre’s refusal to comply with the Supreme Court’s order and constitute a Cauvery Management Board amounted to ‘betrayal’, he said that there was not enough water in the Mettur dam and it [water] would only last for one week. “Only if the water is released for 10 days into the Mettur dam, the samba crop can be saved. Last year, the crop was destroyed in floods, and this year, the farmers have been affected by drought,” he said in a statement.

Taking into account the difficulties faced by farmers in the delta region, the Centre must waive farmers’ loans without any exception, since it is also responsible. “Affected farmers should be given Rs. 25,000 per acre as compensation and landless labourers must be given Rs. 25,000 as a one-time payment,” he said.

In a separate statement, TMC leader G.K. Vasan said that the Supreme Court’s direction that Karnataka must release 2,000 cusecs of water would not be enough to save the samba crop in Tamil Nadu, “The technical committee has highlighted the suicide of farmers in Mandya region but didn’t do the same with farmers in Tamil Nadu. It seems like a one-sided report. The Central government must take this account,” he said.