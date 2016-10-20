Chennai

Provide compensation to delta farmers: PMK

PMK, VCK urge govt. to help compensate for the loss of samba crop

: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss demanded on Wednesday that the Centre provide compensation to farmers growing the samba crop in the delta region as they were faced with heavy losses due insufficient release of Cauvery water by the Karnataka government. “Since the Centre is also responsible for this situation, it must share the burden with the State government,” said Mr. Ramadoss.

Arguing that the Centre’s refusal to comply with the Supreme Court’s order and constitute a Cauvery Management Board amounted to ‘betrayal’, he said that there was not enough water in the Mettur dam and it [water] would only last for one week. “Only if the water is released for 10 days into the Mettur dam, the samba crop can be saved. Last year, the crop was destroyed in floods, and this year, the farmers have been affected by drought,” he said in a statement.

Taking into account the difficulties faced by farmers in the delta region, the Centre must waive farmers’ loans without any exception, since it is also responsible. “Affected farmers should be given Rs. 25,000 per acre as compensation and landless labourers must be given Rs. 25,000 as a one-time payment,” he said.

In a separate statement, TMC leader G.K. Vasan said that the Supreme Court’s direction that Karnataka must release 2,000 cusecs of water would not be enough to save the samba crop in Tamil Nadu, “The technical committee has highlighted the suicide of farmers in Mandya region but didn’t do the same with farmers in Tamil Nadu. It seems like a one-sided report. The Central government must take this account,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:05:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Provide-compensation-to-delta-farmers-PMK/article16075974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY