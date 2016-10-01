Prisoners’ death: HC extends time for probe

: The State government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the inquiry into the death of 66 persons in various prisons would be completed and the final orders would be passed within two months.

The Government Pleader made the submission on a public interest litigation petition (PIL) seeking compensation to the families of 264 persons who died in prisons from 2012 to 2015 across the State.

When the PIL came up for hearing before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan, the Member-Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLA) submitted a report detailing the recent development in the inquires.

According to the report, on July 22 (the last hearing date), inquires were not completed in 99 deaths out of the total 264. Now, as on September 21, probe into 33 more deaths had been completed and the current number of pending inquiries stood at 66.

Recording the submission, the Bench wanted to know when the remaining 66 cases would be completed.

Acceding to the request of the Government Pleader for two months’ time, the Bench directed the TNSLA to submit a report after verifying compliance.