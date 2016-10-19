Prayers, candle light marches at Apollo

It was mostly a day of prayers outside Apollo Hospitals for the well-being of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Earlier in the day, a group of visually challenged people from Madurai arrived at the hospital gates and conducted prayers for the speedy recovery of the AIADMK supremo, who has been in the hospital for close to a month now.

Also, as has become the norm, a few AIADMK supporters gathered outside the hospital, carrying coconuts and camphor.

After raising some slogans for the recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa, they lit the camphor, placed it on the coconut and broke it in front off the hospital gates.

Adani pays visit

While there was wrongful speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit Apollo, Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ, and son of Gautam Adani, visited the hospital to enquire about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s well-being. He left without speaking to the media.

Karan Adani is one of the first high-profile visitors to the hospital among business conglomerates. The Adani group recently set up a 648 MW solar power plant in Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram, which had also come under intense scrutiny.

Namaaz for CM’s speedy recovery

A group of muslims is undertaking a Ramzan-like fast for three days and performing namaaz near the hospital gates for the Chief Minister’s well-being. “This is a very powerful prayer. We will perform namaaz for three days here and also undertake a Ramzan-like fast. This will help the Chief Minister’s speedy recovery,” said a member of the group.

Tiny tots take out candle light march

Around 7 p.m., television cameramen started rushing towards the Amma Unavagam near the hospital as a group of residents from a neighbouring locality, carrying a banner with Jayalalithaa’s portrait, approached the hospital. Among the group were children, some of whom were merely two or three years of age. The children took out a candle light march for the well-being of Ms. Jayalalithaa. The little ones were a little taken aback as cameramen and photographers kept dictating what they needed to do, how to hold the candles and the photograph of the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from T.K. Rohit, Udhav Naig & Deepu Sebastian Edmond)