Chennai

Prasar Bharathi releases classic audio recordings

Suresh Chandra Panda of Prasar Bharati (left) releasing the audio CDs of Emani Sankara Sastry, M.S. Viswanathan, Tanjore S. Kalyanaraman and Tenkachi Ko. Swaminathan.— Photo: R. Ragu

Delving deep into its archive, Prasar Bharathi on Wednesday released CDs containing audio recordings of four prominent personalities — Emani Sankara Sastry, M.S. Viswanathan, Tanjore S. Kalyanaraman and Thenkachi Ko. Swaminathan.

Releasing the mp3 CDs, Suresh Chandra Panda, Member (personnel), Prasar Bharathi, said there were over four lakh hours of audio and video of valuable archival content with the All India Radio and Doordarshan.

He said the CDs were available online too.

E. Gayathri, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University, recalled how Mr. Sastry had encouraged her. “If I have been able to play the Veena on my way to school at AIR it was because of him,” she recalled.

