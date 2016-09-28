Prabhakaran, Balaganga file papers

The candidates selected by the AIADMK leadership for the post of councillor in all the 12 corporations in the State filed their nominations on Tuesday.

According to the party sources, every councillor who found their name in the list released by the AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa filed the nominations at the respective offices.

In Chennai, party’s star candidate JCD Prabhakaran, who lost to DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin in the Assembly elections at Kolathur, filed his nomination for ward 80 in Ambattur. Another party heavyweight in Chennai and former MP N. Balaganga also filed his nomination for ward 78. Both are contenders for the Chennai Mayor’s post (in case the ruling AIADMK gets the majority in the Corporation), party sources said.

In Tiruchi, sitting mayor A. Jaya and former Mayor Sarubala Tondaiman, who quit TMC to join the AIADMK, filed papers.

In Salem city, Mayor S Soundappan and Deputy Mayor M Natesan filed papers. In Erode, all the 60 candidates announced, including the sitting deputy mayor filed their nominations.

In Madurai, the election officials said 134 nominations were received. There were not many prominent party faces as the former Mayor V.V. Rajan Chellappa is an MLA now.

Once the party leadership releases the list of candidates for municipalities, town panchayats and other local bodies, they would file nominations, party sources said.

The SEC said that 75,933 EVMs would be used in urban local bodies. Of them, 12,000 were brought from Odhisha. BHEL engineers have done the preliminary check over 42,000 EVMs.

Ballot boxes

In rural areas, over two lakh ballot boxes will be used. About 6,000 jumbo ballot boxes had been obtained from Andhra Pradesh and allotted to the north, central and few coastal districts in the north, the release said.