Porur flyover nears completion

Nearly 70 per cent of the work to construct the Rs. 54-crore flyover at the junction of Mount Poonamallee Road and Arcot Road is over. Despite most of the work being done after midnight, seven of the 13-deck slabs in the flyover have been completed.

Sources in the Highways Department, which is constructing the flyover at that crucial junction where motorists can reach the Chennai-Bangalore highway and the Chennai bypass to Redhills and beyond, said that there were bottlenecks on that stretch through the night. “We are unable to work during the day as heavy machinery is needed. Traffic too cannot be diverted onto any other road,” explained the source.

Work on the 475-metre-long and 17.2-metre-wide flyover, which began in 2010, had temporarily ceased when contractors did not come forward to shift the underground water mains. However, work resumed in 2015 with the contract period ending March next year. “We are hopeful that we will complete it ahead of that,” the source added.

Residents of Porur, Valasaravakkam and other neighbourhoods, who are fed up with the delays at the signal, want the flyover to get over soon. “We want the department to atleast lay a tar over the widened lane. The potholes and dust slows down traffic,” said G. Natarajan, president, Mangala Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Porur.

Z. Ahmed, who runs a biriyani shop near the junction, said it would help if the work speeded up.

“Usually, it takes a minimum of 15 -20 minutes to cross the junction in traffic. But during the weekends and muhurtham days, it takes more time,” he said.