Portion of park can be demolished: HC

The Madras High Court, while permitting the demolition of a portion of a public park in Perambur for widening the adjacent road, has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to ensure proper maintenance of the remaining portion.

Disposing of a PIL moved by M. Ramakrishnan, area secretary, CPI(M), seeking to restrain the authorities from demolishing the Selvapathy Chettiar Park, the First Bench of Chief Justice S. K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “Since the public interest is not affected in taking over a portion of the park and widening the adjacent road is also in public interest, there cannot be any impediment to the project.”

According to the Bench, the point to be considered was whether the work on the park affected the public interest. Such an apprehension was not warranted as the park was not being destroyed. Instead, the remaining portion was being extended.

It further stated that the road widening would ease congestion and would benefit public. Further, it had been affirmed that the park would not be used for any other purpos, retaining its total area of 2,704 sq.m even after the extension.

The Bench ruled that as the public interest is not affected, the road can be widened with the freed portion