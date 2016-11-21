Portfolio allocation has made no difference: Stalin

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Sunday alleged that the administration in the State government had not improved even after the portfolios of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was allotted to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam .

Talking to reporters, he claimed that even when Ms. Jayalalithaa was at the helm of affairs the government remained non-functional. “Allocation of her portfolios (to Mr. Panneerselvam) has not made any change. The administration has come to a standstill,” he alleged.

Asked about demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, he said DMK leader M. Karunanidhi had already announced a human chain protest to highlight the difficulties caused by the Centre’s plan and called upon the members of the youth wing to take part in the protest in large numbers.

He said the DMK MPs, who had drawn the Centre’s attention to Cauvery water dispute, would raise the issue of demonetisation in Parliament.

To a question on the State government’s alleged failure to take steps to prevent farmers’ suicide and release solatium to their family members, he said since the Chief Minister had been shifted to a normal ward, it was now the duty of the media to get her response on the issue.

“You must at least meet the Agriculture Minister and take up the issue,” he said.

