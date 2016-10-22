Chennai

Portal for IIT-JEE aspirants launched

It is aimed at helping rural students

SMART Training Resources, a Chennai-based career enhancement company, inaugurated an exclusive portal for IIT-JEE aspirants,www.iitjeeonline.comhere on Friday.

The website aimed at the needs of the rural population, who lack resources to crack the exam.

The portal was launched by “Mafoi” K Pandiarajan, Minister for School Education. Speaking on the occasion, he urged students to get into IIT to make the State proud. “With vast resources available, knowledge is free at our disposal and it is the next generation that must use it to maximise the efficiency,” he said. Lack of equal opportunities was the main driving force behind the development of the website, said Archana Ram, managing director, SMART Training Resources.

She added that the quality coaching given to students in urban areas must also be shared with those in rural areas. The vision was to break the urban-rural divide, she said.

At Rs. 999. the programme is aimed at bringing top IIT professors, who possess years of experience, to one’s private classroom. Ashwin Mahalingam, an alumnus and professor of IIT Madras, shared tricks and tips to crack the exam with students.

M. Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, also spoke.

Students can log on towww.iitjeeonline.comto register for the programme.

