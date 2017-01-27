Poor turnout on Republic Day proves a dampener

In an unusual sight, many empty chairs greeted the march past contingent and performing artistes at the Republic Day parade held on Kamarajar Salai (Marina) on Thursday, three days after the world’s second longest beach was turned into a war zone following a clash between the jallikattu protestors and the police.

Every year during the Republic Day celebrations, the Governor would hoist the tricolour flag near Gandhi statue in the presence of the Chief Minister. The march past conducted by contingents of the police and three armed forces and the cultural tableau would attract huge crowds along the scenic stretch.

This time though, while Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who enjoyed the rare privilege of hoisting the national flag on Republic Day, had come to the venue with his family members, most chairs placed under specially erected shamianas remained unoccupied.

While the unsavoury incidents of Monday could have served as a dampener for a section of people from attending the celebrations, another reason for the poor attendance was the heightened security. The Marina was out of bounds for the common people for the last three days in the wake of the violence and the public did not have free access to the venue. A large number of police personnel were stationed at vital junctions to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Normally fishermen from adjacent areas would participate in large number to witness the celebrations. Uneasiness is prevailing among fishermen and residents who are living in the area as random arrests by police for violence that rocked the city have forced men to flee,” said J. Kosumani, president of Meenavar Makkal Munnani.

According to police sources, miscreants also spread messages through social media and mobile messaging platforms discouraging the public from participating in the celebrations. As for the heavy security arrangements, a police officer said, “We did not want to give any chance to potential trouble makers.”

A senior police officer argued that previously people would also turn up to watch charismatic political leaders such as DMK chief M. Karunanidhi and the late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. Though Mr. Panneerselvam appeared to move freely with the people, he was not a crowd puller.

Also normally some schools would be asked to bring their students to watch the celebrations and they would occupy the sides of the road. No such mandate appears to have been imposed this year.