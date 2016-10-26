Poondi reservoir sees good inflow

Poondi reservoir, the prime water storage point for city, has been receiving a steady inflow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh for about five days now.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu entry point of the Kandaleru Poondi canal, which carries Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh, received about 330 cusecs of water. Of this, nearly 325 cusecs reached the Poondi reservoir through the 25-km KP canal.

This supply is crucial as most reservoirs supplying water to Chennai are nearly dry and the north-east monsoon is yet to set in.

The water gushing from KP canal into Poondi reservoir has been attracting a large number of visitors. Some even fish in these waters.

At present, the reservoir has a storage of about 140 million cubic feet of water against its capacity of 3,231 mcft. The water body in Poondi has so far received nearly 75 mcft of Krishna water. This is equal to three days of water supply to Chennai at the current rate of about 750-800 million litres a day.