Chennai

Poondi reservoir sees good inflow

The inflow of Krishna water into the reservoir has been steady over the last couple of days.— FILE PHOTO:B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The inflow of Krishna water into the reservoir has been steady over the last couple of days.— FILE PHOTO:B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM  

Poondi reservoir, the prime water storage point for city, has been receiving a steady inflow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh for about five days now.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu entry point of the Kandaleru Poondi canal, which carries Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh, received about 330 cusecs of water. Of this, nearly 325 cusecs reached the Poondi reservoir through the 25-km KP canal.

This supply is crucial as most reservoirs supplying water to Chennai are nearly dry and the north-east monsoon is yet to set in.

The water gushing from KP canal into Poondi reservoir has been attracting a large number of visitors. Some even fish in these waters.

At present, the reservoir has a storage of about 140 million cubic feet of water against its capacity of 3,231 mcft. The water body in Poondi has so far received nearly 75 mcft of Krishna water. This is equal to three days of water supply to Chennai at the current rate of about 750-800 million litres a day.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:08:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Poondi-reservoir-sees-good-inflow/article16081802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY