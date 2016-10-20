Pon Radhakrishnan pays ‘courtesy’ call on VCK chief

: Union Minister of State for Shipping and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the VCK headquarters here and had a meeting with its leader Thol Thirumavalavan. However, both leaders described it as a courtesy meeting and said no political motive should be attributed to it.
Taking a similar line, VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar told The Hindu that it was only a “routine” courtesy call. “As a party, we will always be against the BJP and their ideology. Not only has the BJP and the Sangh Parivar been attacking Dalits physically, they are also attacking us ideologically. Hence, there is no question of the VCK allying with the BJP,” insisted Mr. Ravikumar.
According to him, Mr. Radhakrishnan had always been a friend of Mr. Thirumavalavan and they enjoyed a close relationship.
