Poll process kept in abeyance

Following the order of the Madras High Court, which set aside the notification issued for the local body polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) has directed all election officials to keep all proceedings in abeyance.

A communication from the State Election Commissioner to all senior officials involved in the election process stated, “In view of the order of the High Court, Chennai all the proceedings in pursuant to election notification (both rural and urban) is kept in abeyance until further orders. Please comply”.