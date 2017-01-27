Political leaders hail Padma awardees

Political leaders in the State, including DMK working president M.K. Stalin, extended their wishes to the Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu.

Seven awardees are from the State, including Jaggi Vasudev, Cho Ramaswamy, Mariyappan Thangavelu.

“Congrats to all Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu and I extend my wishes to all other awardees,” he said in a statement recalling their achievements.

Extending her wishes, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala said it was a proud moment for the people of the State.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su. Thirunavukkarasar and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan too extended their wishes to the awardees.