Chennai

Policeman injured while trying to stop trio on bike

A head constable on duty was injured when he intercepted three persons riding a motorcycle near Ambattur.

According to the police, Sivakumar (39) of Thirumullaivoyal, attached to the Ambattur police station, was on duty at 11.30 am on Saturday.

While he was conducting vehicle checks near Soorapet Gangaiamman Temple, he stopped three persons who were riding past on a bike. They picked up a quarrel with Sivakumar after he blocked their path. In the altercation that followed, one of the men cut the constable’s hand with a sharp object and they fled. The injured Sivakumar was treated at a private hospital. Ambattur police registered a case based on his complaint.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur district police is investigating a case relating to a van driver’s alleged attempt to run over a head constable near Uthukottai.

Following instructions from the District Superintendent of Police, police personnel have been conducting vehicle checks at various places for crime prevention. On Friday night, head constable Loganathan was with his colleagues, checking vehicles in Kannigaiper near Uthukottai. When they intercepted a mini-van, the vehicle grazed Loganathan and sped away.

All other police stations in the vicinity were alerted and the van was stopped near SIPCOT Gummidipoondi.

