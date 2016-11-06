Policeman injured while trying to stop trio on bike

A head constable on duty was injured when he intercepted three persons riding a motorcycle near Ambattur.

According to the police, Sivakumar (39) of Thirumullaivoyal attached to Ambattur Police Station was on duty at 11.30 am on Saturday.

While he was conducting vehicle checks near Soorapet Gangaiamman Temple, he stopped three persons, who were riding past on a bike. They picked up a quarrel with Sivakumar after he blocked their path. In the altercation that followed, one of the men cut the constable’s hand with a sharp object and they fled. The injured Sivakumar was treated at a private hospital. Ambattur police registered a case based on his complaint.

Meanwhile, Tiruvallur District Police is investigating a case relating to a van driver’s alleged attempt to run over a head constable near Uthukottai.

On Friday night, head-constable Loganathan was with his colleagues, checking vehicles in Kannigaiper near Uthukottai. When they intercepted a mini-van, the vehicle grazed Loganathan and sped away. All other police stations in the vicinity were alerted and the van was stopped near SIPCOT Gummidipoondi. The police has been interrogating four persons including the driver.