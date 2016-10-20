Police step up security in T. Nagar

With Deepavali just around the corner and T. Nagar, the ever-buzzing shopping district about to get busier, the Police Department is in the process of installing 225 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at every branching street from Usman Road, to check crimes, in addition to over 10,000 cameras already installed by the shop owners.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, P. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu , “We have installed 225 CCTVs at every vantage point on Usman Road in addition to the CCTvs already installed by the shop owners in their respective establishments. Unlike in the past, we will secure immediately the criminals who indulge in chain snatching, pocket-picking, bag-lifting and any other criminal activities on monitoring the CCTV footage.”

Besides, over 200 policemen and home guards would be deployed to control the crowd. Three watch towers have been erected at three locations — Ranganathan Street, Usman Road and Bus Stand — and the police personnel would monitor the crowd round the clock using binoculars.

A temporary control room has been set up at the end of Ranganathan Street to control the crowd and regulate traffic around the area. The police are also distributing pamphlets with do’s and dont’s while shopping, besides putting up display banners at 200 points. A dedicated landline and a mobile number have also been displayed in various parts of T. Nagar so residents and shoppers can complain about criminal acts.

Tracking system

Inspector of Police, J. Krishnammurthy said, “A criminal identification and tracking system will be used to monitor and a database of known criminals are stored into it. It will alert us if they are moving around in the area.”

Police also use public-address system to advise the shoppers to be vigilant. They have made arrangements to provide security to shoppers who also throng bazaars in Purasawalkam, Velachery, Chromepet and Tambaram.

