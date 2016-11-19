Police start WhatsApp groups to connect with residents

In an effort to prevent crime in the city, the police have started WhatsApp messenger groups connecting police officers with representatives of residents’ welfare associations for better coordination.
Recently, Police Commissioner S. George held a meeting with top officers to chalk out plans to prevent crime in the city. It was suggested that messenger groups connecting police officers and resident welfare associations be launched. Such a group has already been launched by the Mylapore police district.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore V. Balakrishnan told The Hindu , “This group has been created for better coordination among officials and quick resolution of any issue. It is very useful for immediate communication and to shorten response time. The main objective is prevention of crime and extending protection to senior citizens living alone.”
He said the modus operandi of criminals in any other part of the city could be shared with residents’ associations so that they could alert their security staff and take precautionary measures. Since senior police officers were also part of the WhatsApp group, they could monitor the situation and instruct the officials concerned to respond quickly, he added.
