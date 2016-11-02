Police scan footage for clues to T. Nagar murder

Even as the Teynampet police is grappling with the murder of the 60-year-old woman at her residence on Habibullah Road in T. Nagar on Monday, the investigation team is hopeful of apprehending the murderer/s very soon.

A senior police officer said they were looking into the CCTV footage installed opposite the victim Shanthi’s house. The special team has been enquiring with the locals and close family members for details of any suspicious movement of an individual or a group of persons near her house.

Meanwhile, the Chennai city police have requested senior citizens to register with the local police station for providing security arrangements by calling the toll free number at 1253, an exclusive helpline for senior citizens.

An officer said that at present, about 4,600 senior citizens have been registered with around 75 calls being received daily to the helpline number. Over 1,000 families of senior citizens from south Chennai and nearly 3,000 families from north Chennai have been registered.

Daily visits by police

The officer added that the security procedure involves placing a patta book with the registered senior citizens and visiting daily by a patrol team or a police officer for any assistance. Normally the senior citizens seek medical assistance from the police personnel visiting their house, he said.

Besides, a police officer has been deputed in each police station to verify with the senior citizens whether the patrol team were visiting daily and if they had any grievance regarding the same.

City police has asked senior citizens to register with the

local police station for security