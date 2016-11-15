Police rejoice as the usual suspects play it safe

The police in the city are claiming to have realised the benefits of demonetisation already, and in quite an unrelated manner.

There was a dip in petty crimes such as pick-pocketing, thefts, and chain snatchings after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his rather dramatic announcement reducing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes into mere pieces of paper on November 8.

This, despite the fact that there were an extraordinary number of people withdrawing money from banks and ATMs than is normal.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South K. Shankar said, “Yes, there were not too many crime cases reported in the last few days. We have also taken consistent efforts to prevent crime.” Likewise, several police officers reported that there were no crimes such as pick-pockets, thefts, chain-snatchings and robberies in their respective jurisdictions for the last few days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore V. Balakrishnan said, “A few days ago, we conducted a parade of personnel and gave them strict instructions to crack down on crime. Subsequently, demonetisation kicked in and Rs. 500, and Rs. 1,000 notes ceased to be legal tender.” The impact is being felt most strongly in bus stands and railway stations.

“Last month, 25 cases of robbery, theft and pickpocketing were reported and eight suspects were caught. Now, only two cases have been reported over the past four days in Chennai Railway district” said Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police.

One police official said that it was probably because of the thieves’ fear of being saddled with notes that have no value.

Tenuous link

Clearly, a connection between demonetisation and lower crime rates is at best tenuous, but that does not stop the cops from being happy. The presence of a heavy posse of police personnel at most banks and ATMs, and mobile patrolling, however, did make a lot of difference for customers returning home with money.

Some constables posted on duty also helped people fill up forms and guided customers in the procedure to be followed.