Police probe Suguna’s death

The city police launched an investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of popular film and television actor Sabarna Anand, also known as Suguna.

A senior police official said, “We are conducting a detailed investigation. We have recovered a diary and the mobile phone used by her. We are probing the case from different angles to ascertain the facts, but preliminary investigations indicate that it is a suicide.”

Police are looking at her call records too and according to the investigators, she is reported to have been in touch a youth residing in New Delhi.

Sabarna was found dead at her rented apartment in Maduravoyal on Friday evening.

Her parents and brother live in Virugambakkam.

Police said the apartment door was not locked and that when they found the body, it was in a decomposed state. Injuries, caused reportedly by a knife, were found on her left hand, police said, but added they could not conclude if it was a case of murder or a suicide.

