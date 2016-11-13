Chennai

Police patrol vehicle attacked

Police arrested two youths who were under the influence of alcohol for attacking a patrol vehicle in Sharma Nagar.

On receiving information that there was a likelihood of clash between two groups in a wedding hall, police rushed to the spot on Erukkenchery High Road to hold an enquiry.

While they were inside the hall, brothers — S. Manikandan (22) and S. Muthu (20) of Vyasarpadi — smashed the wind screen of the patrol vehicle and fled. The team, however, later traced the duo and arrested them. — Special Correspondent

