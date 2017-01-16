Police foil bid to hijack car, save driver’s life

An alert police patrol team saved the life of a car driver and prevented the hijacking of his vehicle in Injambakkam in the early hours of Sunday. The incident happened around 2.30 a.m. when the patrol team went to inspect the car and found four youngsters trying to strangulate the driver. While three men escaped, one of them was caught by the patrol team.

A senior official of the Chennai city police said a Fast Track call taxi was booked by a person who called himself Karthick to go to Besant Nagar from Kovalam. S. Muralikrishnan (53) was deputed to pick up the customers.

The driver went to the spot and picked up the four persons and was on his way to Besant Nagar when one of the passengers asked him to stop the vehicle near Bethel Nagar junction to pick up another person. Even as they were waiting, the men in the car suddenly caught hold of the driver and tried to kill him.

A police team headed by Ravi of Kannagi Nagar police station, which was on patrol duty, saw the car door ajar and went to inspect it. They found the accused attacking Muralikrishnan. The passengers took to their heels on seeing the police, who chased them. One of the suspects was arrested.

The accused, a college student and resident of Royapuram K. Mohammed Irfan, was taken to Neelankarai police station. Further investigation revealed the other three to be Suhail Ahamed, Niroshan and Kalyan. The four friends had planned to hijack a car and sell it in Andhra Pradesh to make quick money. A special team has been formed to apprehend the absconding youths.