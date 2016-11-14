Police directed to expedite inquiries into road mishaps

Director General of Police T K Rajendran on Saturday instructed Commissioners/Superintendents of Police across the State to expedite investigations into road accident cases and file chargesheets for the same.

At a review meeting with senior police officers here, Mr. Rajendran said that while the focus should be more on minimising road accidents by way of effective checks on drunken driving, over-speeding and strict enforcement of traffic regulations, the police should also expedite investigation and file chargesheet in cases reported.

Where trial had not begun even after filing of chargesheets, investigators should coordinate with relevant agencies and ensure that the process gets initiated at the earliest. The objective should be to render speedy justice, he said.

Senior officers were told to review progress in cases involving grave crimes at regular intervals and form special teams to execute non-bailable warrants.