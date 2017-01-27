Pleasant weather to continue for two more days

City residents may continue to enjoy pleasant weather for a couple of days more due to the influence of a trough of low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather system will favour moderate rainfall over many places in coastal region and few places in interior Tamil Nadu, said officials of the Meteorological Department.

S.Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said there is another trough of low pressure near Maldives and its neighbourhood that also has an impact on rainfall over the State.

While there is a chance of light showers over Chennai, residents may enjoy murky sky and mild weather on Friday. The weather system helped in keeping the day temperature close to normal at 30 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam on Thursday.

However, nights will continue to be warm over the city with minimum temperature reaching 25 degree Celsius till Saturday due to cloud cover. Chennai is yet to get its normal share of 2 cm of rainfall this January and is likely to wind up with deficit rains for the month.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that maximum temperature will continue to be around 29 degree Celsius for two days due to the trough of low pressure.

On Thursday, delta districts such as Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam received about 2 cm of rainfall. Delta districts will continue to get moderate rainfall on Friday too. “The weather systems will mainly bring some rains over central and southern parts of the State. The rainfall activity will last for two days,” he said.