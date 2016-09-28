Pleasant weather for a few more days

Pleasant weather is likely to continue in the city for a few more days.

Overcast skies are likely to continue for a few more days and some parts of the city may receive rain, officials of the Meterological Department said.

There may be rain or thunderstorms only in a few areas, in the evening or at night. The maximum temperature on Tuesday in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam remained 33.5 degrees Celsius and 34.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

This condition is owing to the formation of convective clouds, the officials added.

As far as the State is concerned, while the northern parts will receive scattered rain, the south will experience only isolated rain.

On Tuesday, Kelambakkam received the highest rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Arani in Tiruvannamalai district and Kvk Kattukuppam in Kancheepuram district with 4 cm each during the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.